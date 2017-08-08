Enphase Energy President/CEO Nahi resigns

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) says President and CEO Paul Nahi is resigning from the company, effective immediately, but will assist the company for another three months as it transitions to a new leader; no explanation is provided for Nahi's departure.

ENPH's board says it plans to name a successor by Aug. 31; in the meantime, CFO Bert Garcia and COO Badri Kothandaraman will oversee and provide leadership for day-to day activities.

Nahi was ENPH's President and CEO since 2007, joining the company after serving as President and CEO of Crimson Microsystems and CEO and co-founder of Accelerant Networks.