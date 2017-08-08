American Semiconductor beats Q1 estimates despite segment losses

American Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) reports Q1 results with revenue and EPS beats. Wind revenue was $2.3M, down from $5.7M in last year’s quarter. Grid revenue was $6.7M, down from last year’s $7.7M.

The company reported a net loss from operating activities of $15M and ended the quarter with $37M in cash and equivalents.

Q2 guidance: revenue, $9M to $13M; net loss under $0.70 per share; cash burn, $7M to $8M.

American Semiconductor shares are up 0.34% aftermarket.

