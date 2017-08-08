Dow winning streak snapped as stocks drift lower

Stocks ended with slight losses, stopping the Dow's streak of nine consecutive record high closes, as the major indexes traded listlessly within a narrow range throughout the day.

Stocks have largely drifted in recent sessions with trading volumes near their lows for the year as the Q2 earnings season has wound down, while the S&P 500 has failed to post a 1% daily move in either direction since the middle of May.

Stocks finally dipped into the red late in the day after Pres. Trump warned that North Korea will be "met with fire and fury like the world has never seen" if it continues to threaten nuclear action against the U.S.

The lightly weighted utilities sector (+0.3%) was the only group to finish the day in positive territory.

U.S. crude oil settled 0.4% lower at $49.17/bbl, as the U.S. Energy Information Administration said it forecasts U.S. crude production to average 9.9M bbl/day in 2018, the highest annual average production on record.

U.S. Treasury prices finished lower, with the two-year yield (1.36%) and 10-year yield (2.28%) higher by one and three bps, respectively.