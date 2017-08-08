Nuance Communications -5.1% as it slashes Q4 guidance

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) is 5.1% lower postmarket following fiscal Q3 results in which it sharply lowered guidance due to June's malware incident.

Revenue breakout: Professional services and hosting, $251.5M (up 3.8%); Product and licensing, $154.2M (down 0.8%); Maintenance and Support, $80.5M (down 2.4%).

For Q4, it expects continuing positive market trends, but a "material financial impact" from its June malware incident that will stretch into fiscal 2018 sa well.

It now sees non-GAAP revenue of $442M-$472M, down from a previous $517M-$537M (and below consensus for $501M). It expects EPS of $0.12-$0.19, down from a previous $0.26-$0.31 (and now below expectations for $0.25).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

