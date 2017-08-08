CyberArk beats Q2 estimates, issues mixed guidance

CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR) reports Q2 results with earnings and revenue beats. License revenue was $30.3M, up from $30M in last year’s quarter. Maintenance and Professional Services revenue was $27.2M, up from $20.4M.

Operating income was $8.8M, down from $13.6M.

CyberArk had $283.2M in cash and equivalents at the end of the quarter. Cash flow from operations was $29.7M in the first half of the year, compared to $21.4M last year.

Q3 outlook: revenue, $62M to $63M (consensus: $64.06M); operating income, $8.2M to $9M; EPS, $0.17 to $0.19 (consensus: $0.25).

Full year 2017 outlook: revenue, $253M to $256M (consensus: $254.31M); operating income, $46.4M to $48.4M; EPS, $1.02 to $1.06 (consensus: $1.08).

CyberArk shares are up 0.5% aftermarket.

