U.S. crude supply fell 7.8M barrels last week, API says

The API reports a draw of 7.84M barrels of oil for the week ending August 4 vs. last week's draw of 1.78M barrels.

Gasoline showed a build of 1.53M barrels and distillates showed a draw of 157K barrels.

"Another big draw on crude suggests that market rebalancing [is] well underway," says Price Futures Group analyst Phil Flynn.

U.S. crude, which settled 0.4% lower at $49.17/bbl during pit trading, is now at $48.96.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, UGA, DTO, USL, DNO, OLO, SZO, OLEM, OILK, WTIU, OILX, WTID, USOI