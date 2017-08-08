Disney call: Impact of direct streaming; studio results

On Walt Disney's (NYSE:DIS) earnings call (still ongoing), questions have centered on the company's takeover of BAMTech and plans for ESPN-branded and Disney-branded OTT services.

As far as TV partner reaction, CEO Bob Iger says "We've not had conversations with our distributors. As we enter a new round of distribution negotiations, we have all the confidence in the world" about striking deals favorable to the company.

Iger has actually spoken about the prospect of an ESPN streaming service since its initial investment in BAMTech, but plans now are "even more robust" than the service they anticipated. In the first year, he says, it will have an additional 10,000 live sporting events over and above what's available on ESPN's linear networks.

In recent quarters, an earnings drag from ESPN has been balanced by success at Parks and Resorts and record results in the company's film studio; today, Disney noted studio revenues down 16%.

CFO Christine McCarthy pointed to tough comps against a record 2016: Last year, there was Captain America: Civil War, The Jungle Book, Finding Dory and Alice Through the Looking Glass; this year, lighter group performance from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and Cars 3. Home entertainment also had a tough comp against last year's sales of Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

As it heads into a streaming future, though, next year "the studio slate is the strongest we've ever had," Iger says, pointing to big Marvel releases (including Avengers: Infinity War and Thor: Ragnarok) as well as an upcoming Frozen sequel.