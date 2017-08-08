Zillow beats Q2, revenue estimates; shares down 6%

Zillow (NASDAQ:Z) reports Q2 results with EPS and revenue beats. Marketplace revenue increased 30% on the year to $191.6M. Display revenue increased 9% to $18.3M.

Average monthly unique users totaled more than 178M to the brands’ apps and websites, up 6% on the year.

Q3 outlook: revenue has total revenues from $273M to $278M compared to the $276.87M consensus.

Full year outlook puts revenue around $1.1B compared to $1.06B consensus.

Press release

Zillow shares are down 6% aftermarket.

Previously: Zillow beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (Aug. 8)