Court says EPA overstepped authority in refrigerant phaseout

The EPA overstepped its authority when it banned hydrofluorocarbons in 2015 under a Clean Air Act provision, the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled today, reversing an Obama-era rule.

The Trump administration EPA has moved to rescind other major regulations issued under Obama that were designed to address climate change, but in this case, with U.S. companies including Chemours (NYSE:CC) and Honeywell (NYSE:HON) supporting the rule, Trump’s Justice Department defended the regulation.

HFCs were designed as a replacement for another class of chemicals - chlorofluorocarbons - that deplete the ozone layer, and companies have invested hundreds of millions of dollars in plants, equipment and other upgrades to make way for alternatives.