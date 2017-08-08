DXC reports mixed Q1; shares up 3.2%

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) reports Q1 results with a revenue miss and EPS beat. Global Business Services was $2.3M, up from $1M in the prior year’s quarter. Global Infrastructure Services revenue was almost $3M, up from $881M. United States Public Sector was $677M, a 3.5% decrease on the year.

Cash from operating activities was $534M. FCF was $595M and the company ended the quarter with $2.5B in cash and equivalents.

CEO Mike Lawrie says the company remains on track to achieve $1B in year-one cost savings in fiscal 2018 and a $1.5B run-rate cost savings.

DXC shares are up 3.24% .

