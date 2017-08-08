Customers increasingly asking about missile defense systems, Lockheed says

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) says it is fielding more queries from customers seeking missile defense systems in the wake of increased threats posed by North Korean missile tests.

"The level of dialogue around missile defense is now at the prime minister and minister of defense level," Tim Cahill, VP of LMT's Air and Missile Defense business, tells Reuters.

Some countries are putting missile defense at the top of their list of desired capabilities, Cahill says, but it will take time for the increased demand to turn into sales, as the U.S. government sanctions weapons sales in a process that can take years and often requires the approval of U.S. legislators.

LMT shares are nearly 8% higher since North Korea's first long-range missile test on July 4, and the stock is up 20 % YTD.