Gains from Starz help Lions Gate beat revenue expectations

Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A, LGF.B -0.6% ) beat expectations with its fiscal Q1 revenues in a quarter where including newly acquired Starz resulted in a nearly doubled figure.

Aside from Starz, though, the company's film studio marked a solid quarter with 30% higher revenues, while TV production underperformed.

Adjusted net income came to $108M and operating income was $90M. Adjusted OIBDA was $181.5M, above consensus for $158.1M.

Revenues by segment: Motion Pictures, $472.4M (up 30.4%); Television Production, $156.6M (down 18.1%); Media Networks ($390.5M with Starz added, up from $0.3M a year ago). On a pro forma basis, Media Networks revenues were up 9.2%.

Profit by segment: Motion Pictures, $86.9M (up 173%); Television Production, $12.6M (up 31.3%); Media Networks, $109.5M (vs. year-ago loss of $9.5M). On a pro forma basis, Media Networks profits fell 7.9% as higher marketing for original series increased costs.

Backlog is still at a near-record $1.4B as of June 30.

After hours: LGF.A +0.7% ; LGF.B +0.3% .

