Continental Resources cuts full-year capex while hiking production guidance

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) +0.5% AH after reporting a breakeven Q2 and cutting its capital budget for the year while raising its production guidance.

CLR says it plans FY 2017 capex of $1.75B-$1.95B, down from its previous forecast of $1.95B, following many U.S. shale peers who so far have cut more than $1.2B from their spending plans for the year; CLR expects the revised capex level will maintain cash neutrality at WTI prices of $45-$51/barrel for the year.

At the same time, CLR raises its full-year production guidance to 230K-240K boe/day compared to previous guidance of 220K-230K boe/day, and expects to exit the year with production of 260K-275K boe/day vs. its previous exit-rate guidance of 250K-260K boe/day.

CLR projects its rig count for H2 to average 18, with 14 in Oklahoma and four in the Bakken; it has reduced its Bakken completion crew count to four and has six crews in Oklahoma.

For Q2, CLR's revenues rose 46.6% Y/Y to $661.5M and net production of 226K boe/day gained 6% from Q1.

CLR also agrees to sell ~32K non-core acres in Oklahoma in two separate deals with unnamed buyers for $147.5M.