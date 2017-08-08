Nissan to sell electric battery business, including U.S. ops, to Chinese firm

Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) agrees to sell its battery business including its U.S. operations for an undisclosed sum to Chinese investment firm GSR Capital, setting the stage for a potential ruling by a U.S. regulator on the transfer of sensitive technologies.

Nissan first will take full control of the business by buying the combined 49% stake held by NEC Corp. and its NEC Energy Devices subsidiary; NEC says it has approved the sale of its stake.

The battery deal with GSR Capital could face scrutiny from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. since it includes the transfer of a U.S. manufacturing facility in Tennessee.