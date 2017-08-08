ViaSat profit falls as R&D costs rise

ViaSat (VSAT -1.5% ) is 4.1% lower in thin trading after hours, following a miss on top and bottom lines in its fiscal Q1 earnings.

Revenue growth was strong in its government services unit, but satellite services sales were flat.

The company swung to a net loss on an as-reported basis; adjusted net income fell to $2.5M from a year-ago $11.3M.

EBITDA declined 24% to $61.2M, missing an expected $67.2M.

Revenue breakout: Product, $166.1M (up 3.4%); Service, $213.9M (up 5.7%).

Revenue by segment: Satellite Services, $152.2M (down 0.1%); Commercial Networks, $45.2M (down 31%); Government Systems, $182.6M (up 25.8%).

Sales backlog, meanwhile, climbed 19% to $1.09B.

