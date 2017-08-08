YuMe swings to record gain in Q2

YuMe (NYSE:YUME) is up 7.1% in light trading after hours following a Q2 report where it swung to a record gain.

The company returned to revenue growth and beat EBITDA guidance with $7.6M. Net income came to $4.4M.

Revenue rose to $42.8M; revenue from its top 20 advertising customers was $21.9M, and programmatic revenue came to $11M.

Gross margin rose to 50.9% from the prior year's 50.6%.

It had $73.9M in cash, equivalents and marketable securities, and no debt, as of June 30.

For Q3, it's guiding to EBITDA of $3.5M-$5M.

Press Release