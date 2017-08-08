Heritage Insurance paying $250M for Narragansett Bay

Heritage Insurance Holdings (HRTG +2.5% ) is shoring up the Eastern Seaboard by acquiring Narragansett Bay Insurance for $250M.

That will make a combined super-regional entity with a presence in 12 states and more than $900M in gross premiums written.

It'll finance the deal with $210M in cash and $40M in common stock.

"Completing this acquisition is the next critical step in executing our geographic diversification strategy," says Heritage CEO Bruce Lucas. "Post-transaction, we expect approximately 45% of our revenue to be generated outside of Florida, and Florida Tri-County personal lines policies will represent only approximately 7% of all total insured value, further hedging against assignment of benefits volatility."

The acquisition will be immediately accretive to EPS and return on equity, says Heritage.