Supreme Industries (NYSEMKT:STS) +29.3% AH after Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) agrees to acquire the company for $21/share in cash, a ~36% premium to today's closing stock price.

The deal represents an equity value of $364M and an enterprise value of $342M; STS is the second largest U.S. manufacturer of truck bodies, with 2016 sales of $299M.

WNC expects the deal to deliver at least $20M in annual run-rate cost synergies by 2021 and to be accretive in first full calendar year after the closing.