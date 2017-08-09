North Korea tensions shake markets

North Korea is "carefully examining" a strike on the U.S. territory of Guam after President Trump warned of "fire and fury" in response to further threats from the regime.

Intelligence reports are suggesting Pyongyang has successfully developed a "miniaturized nuclear weapon" and has "up to 60 nuclear weapons" in its arsenal.

The geopolitical tensions have sent global equities into the red, while safe havens climb, including gold and the yen.

U.S. Futures: Dow -0.1% . S&P -0.3% . Nasdaq -0.4% .

Europe: London -0.9% . Paris -1.2% . Frankfurt -1.2% .

Asia: Nikkei -1.3% ; Shanghai -0.2% ; Hang Seng -0.4% ; Sensex -0.5% .

Gold +0.9% to $1274/ounce, while the dollar is 0.5% lower to ¥109.73.

