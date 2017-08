Philadelphia's tax on sugary drinks has made soda more expensive than beer in the city.

A new study from the Tax Foundation found that the 1.5-cent per ounce tax has fallen short of revenue projections and has forced some Philadelphians to drive outside the city to buy groceries.

It's also hit the corporate level: Earlier this year, PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) said it laid off up to 100 workers because of the tax.

