Radius Health prices convertible debt offering

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) prices its public offering of $300M aggregate principal amount of 3.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2024. Underwriters have an option to purchase up to an additional $45M of the Notes. Closing date is August 14.

The conversion rate is 20.4891 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount of the Notes (~$48.81 per share). Net proceeds of ~$290.8M will fund the U.S. commercial launch of TYMLOS (abaloparatide) injection, the development of its life cycle management activities, the advancement of pipeline candidates and general corporate purposes.

Yesterday's close was $36.83.