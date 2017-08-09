Gymboree bankrupcty leads to extra traffic for Children's Place

Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) reports comparable retail sales rose 3.1% in Q2 vs. +2.8% consensus off a sequential improvement in traffic.

Adjusted gross profit rose 100 bps to 34.4% of sales during the quarter as AUR and merchandise margin both improved. Operating income increased to 1.4% of sales during the quarter.

The company says Gymboree bankruptcy presents a market share opportunity. An increase in sales and traffic has already been seen in stores close to old Gymboree locations.

Looking ahead, Children's Place sees FY17 EPS of $7.23 to $7.33 vs. $7.17 consensus.

