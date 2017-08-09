Premarket analyst action - healthcare

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) initiated with Buy rating with a $104 (23% upside) price target by Stifel.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) upgraded to Buy by Ladenburg Thalmann.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) upgraded to Buy by Jefferies.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) price target raised to $50 (3% upside) from $42 by Stifel.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) price target lowered to $12 (71% upside) by RBC Capital Markets.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) downgraded to Sell with a $17 (11% downside risk) price target by Stifel citing weak Q2 results and soft guidance. Downgraded to Sector Weight by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Source: Bloomberg