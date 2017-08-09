Stratasys beats Q2 estimates, revenue down slightly on year

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) reports Q2 results with revenue and EPS beats. Products revenue was $121M, down 2% on the prior year’s quarter. Services revenue was $49M, up 1%.

Gross margin was 53% compared to 51.2% in the prior year’s quarter.

Cash from operations was $10.9M and Stratasys ended the quarter with $305.3M in cash and equivalents.

Full year guidance: revenue, $645M to $680M (consensus: $668.87M); EPS, $0.19 to $0.37 (consensus: $0.28); operating margin, 3% to 5%; capital expenditures, $40M to $50M.

Stratasys shares are up 0.85% .

