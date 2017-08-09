Margins tighten at Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) reports restaurant sales jumped 15.8% to $279.5M in Q2. Comparable sales were up 4.6% during the quarter, a mark ahead of the industry average.

Restaurant-level EBITDA margin tightened 268 basis points during the quarter to 14.5% of sales due to wage rate pressure, commodity cost inflation and a higher level of promotional discounting.

Looking ahead, Carrols expects total restaurant sales of $1.05B to $1.07B for the full year vs. $1.05 consensus and adjusted EBITDA of $90M to $95M.