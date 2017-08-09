Weibo beats Q2, guidance estimates; shares down 2%

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) reports Q2 results with EPS and revenue beats with revenue up over 72% on the year. Advertising and marketing revenue was $218.3M, up 72% on the year. Other revenue was $35M, up 78%.

Monthly active users in June were 361M with 92% mobile users, representing a 28% growth on the year. Average daily active users were 159M, up 26%.

Income from operations was $88M, up from $27.3M, and the company ended the quarter with $157.2M in cash and equivalents.

Q3 guidance puts revenue from $290M to $300M compared to $276.14M consensus.

Weibo shares are down 2.11% premarket.

