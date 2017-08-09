Wendy's tops estimates, backs profit guidance

Wendy's (NYSE:WEN) reports same restaurant sales rose 3.2% in North America in Q2.

Restaurant margin fell 230 bps to 19.6% of sales during the quarter as higher labor and commodity costs factored in. Adjusted EBITDA was $116.1M during the period vs. $102.5M a year ago.

35 restaurants were opened globally by Wendy's in Q2, 13 on a net basis.

The company sees full-year EPS of $0.45 to $0.47 vs. $0.46 consensus. Wedny's says it is still on track to achieve 2020 goals, including a global restaurant count of ~7,500.

Previously: Wendy's beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (Aug. 9)