Novo Nordisk Q2 top line up 4%; earnings flat, cash flow up 1%; shares ahead 6% premarket

Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) Q2 results (DKK million): 28,638 (+4.3%); Diabetes Care: 23,084 (+7.8%); Biopharmaceuticals: 4,868 (-14.0%).

Total Insulin: 16,303 (+5.5%); Modern Insulin: 11,289 (-4.4%); Human Insulin: 2,521 (-5.5%); New-Generation Insulin: 2,493 (+153.6%).

Key Product Sales (H1): Tresiba: 3,689 (+155%); NovoRapid: 10,403 (+9%); Victoza: 11,525 (+21%).; Saxenda: 1,225 (+98%).

Net Income: 9,951 (-0.2%); EPS: 4.01 (+2.3%); CF Ops (6 mo.): 22,215 (+1.1%).

Average insulin prices in the U.S. are expected to be lower in 2018 based on formulary negotiations with PBMs and managed care organizations.