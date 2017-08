Sina beats Q2 estimates, ad revenue up 44%

Sina (NASDAQ:SINA) reports Q2 results with EPS and revenue beats. Advertising revenue was $295.2M, up 44% on the prior year’s quarter. Non-advertising revenue increased 64% to $63.8M.

Income from operations was $94.7M, up 355%. Operating margin was 32%, up from 14%.

Gross margin was 74%, compared to 64% last year. Advertising gross margin was 76%, compared to 64%.

Sina ended the quarter with $2.1B in cash and equivalents.

Sina shares are down 0.23% premarket.

