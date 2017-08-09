U.S. to seek import duties on Chinese aluminum foil

The Trump administration moves toward hitting China with duties on the country's aluminum foil exports, announcing a preliminary decision last night to tax aluminum foil from China at a rate of 16.5%-81%.

The U.S. Commerce Department asserts that Chinese state subsidies for the domestic industry unfairly disadvantage American producers.

The preliminary decision still must be confirmed by a final department ruling by October and a determination by the U.S. International Trade Commission.

Potentially relevant tickers include ACH, AA, CENX, KALU, JJU, FOIL