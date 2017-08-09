BTIG positive on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

BTIF lifts Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) to a Buy rating after having it set at Neutral.

The investment firm sets a price target of $64 on the restaurant stock.

Red Robin topped profit estimates yesterday with its Q2 report. The company turned a corner with comparable restaurant sales, hitting positive territory for the first time in six quarters.

