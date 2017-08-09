Samsung tops U.S. smartphone market, Apple's latest enters volume production

Research firm Kantar says Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) share of the U.S. smartphone market grew in the three months ending in May, but the company still falls behind market leader Samsung (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF).

Apple’s market share reached 34%, a 4.7 point growth on the prior year’s quarter.

Samsung held 36.2% of the market, up from the 32.9% of the prior quarter but down on the year.

Kantar notes that Samsung’s launch of the Galaxy S8 had less impact on the market share growth than expected.

Meanwhile, Digitimes reports that all three iPhone models for this year have entered volume production but reaffirms that the iPhone 8 will likely have a shortage due to demand and lower initial supplies.

