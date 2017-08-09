Ferroglobe supports U.S. duties on silicon metal imports

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) says it is pleased with the U.S. Department of Commerce's determination to impose duties on silicon imports from Australia, Brazil and Kazakhstan, after the company's Globe Specialty Metals subsidiary filed a petition earlier this year against the three countries.

The DoC announced late yesterday that silicon metal exporters from Australia received subsidies of 16.23%, those from Brazil received subsidies in the range of 3.69%-52.07%, and exporters from Kazakhstan received subsidies of 120%.

The DoC instructed the U.S. Customs and Border Protection to collect cash deposits from importers from those countries, which GSM says will subject more than 54% of silicon metal imports into the U.S. to cash deposit requirements.