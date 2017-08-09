Altisource Portfolio in talks with NRZ to provide services

Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.88 was up 28% from Q1, but down 44% from a year ago.

Service revenue of $238.1M up 4% Q/Q, down 1% Y/Y; non-Ocwen service revenue up 11% Q/Q, up 9% Y/Y. During quarter, won contract from a top 25 bank to provide REO asset management and brokerage solutions.

Company is in negotiations with New Residential (NYSE:NRZ) to provide downstream services on MSRs in which Ocwen's interests will be transferred to NRZ.

Conference call at 11 ET

Previously: Altisource Portfolio misses by $0.01, beats on revenue (Aug. 9)

ASPS flat premarket