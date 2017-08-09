Earnings and book value both gain in Q2 at Western Asset Mortgage

Q2 core earnings plus drop income of $13.3M or $0.32 per share vs. $10.3M and $0.25 in Q1. Dividend is $0.31.

June 30 book value per share of $10.64 up from $10.45 three months earlier. Last night's close of $10.63 puts the shares right at June 30 book.

Economic return on the quarter of $0.50 per share, or 4.8% on book value.

2.25% NIM up 24 basis points from Q1.

CPR on agency portfolio of 9.9% vs. 10.5% in Q1.

Conference call at 11 ET

WMC flat premarket