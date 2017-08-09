Cempra clarifies path to resolve solithromycin CRL and fusidic acid NDA; merger announced

Trading has resumed in Cempra (NASDAQ:CEMP) after its press release updating investors on the solithromycin CRL and fusidic acid and announcing a merger.

The company met with the FDA in Q1 to discuss the resolution of the CRL. The agency reiterated its request for more safety data and responses to the manufacturing issues. To address the former, the company has proposed collecting safety data on an initial cohort of 6,000 patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) treated for five days with oral solithromycin along with 1,200 CABP patients treated with standard of care. Follow-on data from an additional 3,000 CABP patients treated with oral solithromycin would also be provided. The FDA indicated that this plan should be sufficient to support a response to the CRL for oral solithromycin only.

Additional safety data on IV solithromycin will need to be provided under a separate study.

The company believes the manufacturing issues will be addressed sufficiently since the safety data generation will be the time-limiting step.

Based on feedback from the FDA, the company plans to conduct a second Phase 3 study of fusidic acid for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections ((ABSSSI)). A thorough QT and drug interaction studies will also be required for an NDA filing.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:45 am ET to discuss its plans and its merger with Melinta Therapeutics.