Hertz Global bid up despite profit loss

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) trades higher despite posting a much wider loss than anticipated for Q2.

Investors have their eyes on the favorable read from Hertz on Q3 trends, including a 3% increase in revenue per day in July. Hertz management also said the company has made "signigicant progress" in turning around the strategic direction of the car rental giant.

