Strong quarter for AG Mortgage sees income and book value on the rise

Q2 core earnings of $12.9M or $0.47 per share vs. $11.5M and $0.41 in Q1. Dividend is $0.475.

June 30 book value per share of $18.77 up $0.60 from three months earlier. Last night's close of $18.76 was right at June 30 book.

Economic return for the quarter of $1.075 per share, or 5.9% on book value (23.6% annualized).

Just shy of 100K shares issued during quarter, raising $1.8M.

CEO David Roberts says the strong quarter is thanks to the redeployment of excess liquidity into agency RMBS.

Earnings call at 9:30 ET

MITT flat premarket