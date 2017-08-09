BHP plans to reposition nickel business via electric car battery market

BHP says it plans to spend more than $43M building a nickel processing plant near Perth, Australia as part of a broader plan to reposition its lagging nickel business around batteries.

Eduard Haegel, division chief of BHP Nickel West, expects demand for batteries used to power electric cars to account for ~90% of the company's nickel production within 5-6 years, driven by consumers' search worldwide for less polluting and more energy efficient technologies, as well as lower battery prices.

BHP last year produced 85K metric tons of nickel, or just under 5% of world supply; most electric vehicles rely on lithium ion batteries, with the main component comprised mostly of nickel.