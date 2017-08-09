Cempra to merge with Melinta Therapeutics in all-stock deal

Cempra (NASDAQ:CEMP) announces merger plans with privately-held antibiotic developer Melinta Therapeutics under which Melinta shareholders will own ~52% of the combined company. The deal should close in Q4.

Melinta has one commercially available product, QIDP-tagged Baxdela (delafloxacin), approved by the FDA in June for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections ((ABSSSI)). A Phase 3 study in patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) is in process.

Other pipeline programs include radezolid, a second-generation oxazolidinone, macrolide and antibiotics to treat bacterial "super bugs."