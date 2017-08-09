Fossil crushed as wearable watch initiative disappoints

Fossil (NASDAQ:FOSL) is in a downward spiral after the company's push into wearable watches bruises Q2 earnings.

The company has failed to gain significant traction against the Apple Watch despite scaling up investments.

A number of investment firms have dropped their price targets (Jefferies to $13 from $16, Telsey to $11 from $13, Wells Fargo to $7 from $8) on Fossil today on a lack of faith in a second-half turnaround.