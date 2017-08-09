Qualcomm announces 5G small cell partnership

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) announces a planned collaboration with Taiwan-backed Industrial Technology Research Institute on 5G NR-enabled small cell technology.

The collaboration aims to speed up delivery and commercialization of 5G NR small cell products in the region.

Small cells are used in populated areas to provide additional capacity in those areas.

“This new collaboration will provide ITRI early access to Qualcomm Technologies’ key 5G small cell technology, including the creation of industry-grade quality assurance capability for communication protocol product and a live network test bed to enable product testing and performance verification under real world environment prior to product launch field trials. It places local companies and Taiwan in a leadership position to drive 5G networks of tomorrow,” says Dr. Tzi-Cker Chiueh, General Director, Information and Communication Labs, ITRI.

Previously: U.S. Trade Commission will investigate Qualcomm's claims against Apple (Aug. 8)