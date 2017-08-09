BofA getting into premium rewards credit card game

The Bank of America Premium Rewards credit card is rolling out next month with just a $95 annual fee vs. $450 for JPMorgan's (NYSE:JPM) Sapphire Reserve and $550 for AmEx's (NYSE:AXP) Platinum card.

Similar to other mass-market cards, the BofA (NYSE:BAC) card will offer two rewards points for each dollar spent on travel and dining, and 1.5 points for everything else. In a twist, those customers with more than $20K in a BofA account will earn more points per dollar spent; those with more than $50K will earn more still, and there's another bump for those with over $100K.

There's also a sign-up bonus of 50K points to those who spend $3K in the first three months after getting the card - a relatively low spending threshold.