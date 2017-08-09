Wolverine World Wide jumps after earnings topper

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) races higher in early trading after a Q2 earnings report ahead of expectations and a boost in guidance.

Notably, the company ended the quarter with 24% less inventory than a year ago and generated $138M in cash from operations.

Looking ahead, the retaile sees FY17 revenue of $2.32B to $2.37B vs. $2.34B consensus. "We believe the strength of our global brands combined with the continued operational discipline and implementation of the Wolverine Way Forward leaves us well positioned to achieve our near-term growth and stated operating margin goal of 12% by the end of 2018," says CFO Mike Stornant.