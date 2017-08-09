Mylan Q2 top line up 15%; earnings up 76%; shares down 6% premarket on lowered guidance and pricing headwinds

Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) Q2 results ($M): Net Sales: 2,926.5 (+15.2%); North America: 1,279.6 (-8.7%).

Net Income: 297.0 (+76.4%); Non-GAAP Net Income: 589.9 (-0.4%); EPS: 0.55 (+66.7%); Non-GAAP EPS: 1.10 (-5.2%).

2017 Outlook: Revenues: $11.5B - 12.5B; Non-GAAP Net Income: $2.3B - 2.5B; Non-GAAP EPS: $4.30 - 4.70 from $5.15 - 5.55. All major U.S. launches have been deferred to 2018 guidance. Generic price erosion expected to be mid-single-digit globally and high-single-digit in North America.

2018 Outlook: Non-GAAP EPS: at least $5.40 from $6.00.