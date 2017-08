STS +35% on being acquired by Wabash National (NYSE:WNC).

ACHN +21% on announcement of encouraging proof-of-concept results for factor D inhibitor ACH-4471.

CEMP +19% on clarifying path to resolve solithromycin CRL and fusidic acid NDA; merger announced.

LITE +12% on Q2 result.

ACAD +12% on Q2 result.

WWW +10% on Q2 result.

MBRX +8% on recent FDA approvals for new drugs for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

NVO +8% on Q2 result.

ATHM +7% on Q2 result.

ANTH +7% on Q2 result.

VCEL +7% on Q2 result.

ARLZ +6% on Q2 result.