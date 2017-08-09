Caution on Monster Beverage after penny profit miss

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) reports a 9.7% increase in sales for products in its energy drinks segment during Q2 to $815M. Sales to customers outside the U.S. rose 24% to $248M during the quarter.

Gross margin as a percentage of sales improved 170 bps to 64.3% during the quarter. A higher level of marketing spending contributed to the beverage seller's penny profit miss.

Susquehanna analyst Pablo Zuanic's post-earnings read: "We continue to think the MNST valuation leaves little room for upside given its growth algorithm (at best high single digit total sales growth, with minimal margin expansion). We keep our cautious Neutral stance and price target of $45."

