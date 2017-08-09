Vale struggles to find nickel smelter partners after Indonesian rule change

Vale (NYSE:VALE) says Indonesia's recent policy shift to allow nickel ore exports is helping keep global prices of the metal low and complicating efforts to establish partnerships for new smelter investments.

Japanese miner Sumitomo Metal Mining is partnering with Vale on a nickel processing plant in Indonesia, but "they are now more concerned about the calculations of their internal rate of return, because this is a $2B project," and a potential Chinese co-investor is withdrawing from a ferronickel smelter project, Vale CEO Nico Kanter tells Reuters.

Indonesia's ban on unprocessed ore exports in 2014 had paid off, the company says, attracting at least $6B in nickel smelter investments, but as of June around half of the country's newly constructed nickel smelters were shuttered as a result of the market's shaky prices.