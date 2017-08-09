Lumentum beats Q4, guidance estimates; shares up 8%

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) reports Q4 results with an EPS beat and revenue miss. Optical Communications revenue was $186.8M, down 7.2% from the prior year’s quarter. Lasers revenue was $35.9M, down 11.4%.

Gross margin was 30.2% compared to 32.1% in Q3 and 32.9% in the prior year’s quarter. Operating margin was 1.8% compared to 5.3% in Q3 and 4.2% last year.

Q1 outlook: revenue, $245M to $265M (consensus: $270.16M); EPS, $0.50 to $0.60 (consensus: $0.55); operating margin, 13% to 15%.

Press release

Lumentum shares are up 8.19% premarket.

Previously: Lumentum beats by $0.05, misses on revenue (Aug. 9)