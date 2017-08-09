Vitamin Shoppe quartered after weak earnings

Shares of Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) sink in early trading after a painful Q2 earnings report is turned in by the company.

Comparable sales fell 8.3% during the quarter, with the company noting the market "evolved more quickly than we anticipated" during the quarter.

Gross profit as a percentage of sales was 28.4% in Q2 vs. 32.4% a year ago.

Looking ahead, Vitamin Shoppe expects full year compable sales to fall off at a negative mid-single digit rate.

Previously: Vitamin Shoppe misses by $0.16, misses on revenue (Aug. 9)